Sunday’s Emmys is about winners, politics, a cheeky Colbert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Emmy ceremony is about winners and losers. But expect politics and a cheeky turn by host Stephen Colbert too.

Colbert says that Sunday’s Emmys are a celebration of TV, and that President Donald Trump was TV’s biggest star in the past year.

Colbert also vowed to show his nude rear, or at least part of it, in the opening musical number.

Nominees for the top drama series Emmy include the warm-hearted “This Is Us” and the dark “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Among comedy contenders, political satire “Veep” is the favorite after two consecutive wins. Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus could claim the best comedy actress trophy for the sixth time for her role.

The 69th prime-time Emmy Awards air at 8 p.m. Eastern Sunday on CBS.