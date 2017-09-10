Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Judges choose final 10 in Miss America contest

September 10, 2017 10:26 pm
 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the Miss America competition (all times local):

10:25 p.m.

The final 10 contestants have been selected in the Miss America competition.

They represent: Missouri; Texas; Pennsylvania; North Dakota; Alabama; New Jersey; District of Columbia; Louisiana; South Carolina; and Virginia.

They were selected Sunday night during the scholarship pageant’s televised finale in Atlantic City. The field now shrinks to five finalists.

They are among 51 women — one from each state and the District of Columbia — vying to become the next Miss America. They hope to succeed the outgoing Miss America, Savvy Shields, who won the crown in 2016 as Miss Arkansas.

___

9: 25 p.m.

The final 15 contestants have been selected in the Miss America competition.

They are from these states: Tennessee; Virginia; Pennsylvania; Louisiana; District of Columbia; Texas; New Mexico; Alabama; Missouri; Alaska; Georgia; South Carolina; New Jersey; North Dakota; and Illinois.

The 15 finalists were selected Sunday night during the scholarship pageant’s televised finale in Atlantic City. The field now narrows to 10 finalists.

They are among 51 women — one from each state and the District of Columbia — vying to become the next Miss America. They hope to succeed the outgoing Miss America, Savvy Shields, who won the crown in 2016 as Miss Arkansas.

___

12:26 a.m.

The next Miss America will soon be crowned, just as a deadly hurricane slams into Florida and not long after another one inundated Texas.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have been a backdrop to the Miss America preliminary competition this week, with contestants from storm-tossed or threatened states sending messages of support and promises of prayers to those in harm’s way.

Contestants from Texas and Florida have each won a preliminary competition leading into the nationally televised finale.

The winner will be crowned in Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall at around 11 p.m. EDT Sunday.

