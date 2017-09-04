Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The Latest: New York Times denies list favors liberal books

September 4, 2017 6:59 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a conservative publisher’s decision to sever ties with The New York Times and its best-sellers list (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

The New York Times is disputing a conservative publisher’s claim it favors liberal books for its best-sellers list.

Regnery Publishing said Monday it will no longer recognize the Times’ accounting of book sales, meaning its writers can no longer claim to be “New York Times best-selling authors.” That’s a big deal in the book business.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

But the Times notes conservative authors have routinely ranked high and in great numbers on its best-sellers list.

A Times spokesman says the political views of authors have no bearing on its rankings and the notion it would manipulate its lists to exclude books for political reasons “is simply ludicrous.”

The newspaper is a frequent target of conservatives and Republicans, including President Donald Trump.

___

4:50 p.m.

The company that publishes books by Laura Ingraham, Mark Levin, Ann Coulter and other conservative authors says it wants nothing to do anymore with The New York Times.

        Trump sets 2018 pay raise for federal employees

Regnery Publishing said on Monday it will no longer recognize the Times’ accounting of book sales, meaning its writers can no longer claim to be “New York Times best-selling authors.” That’s a big deal in the book business.

Regnery is annoyed its book “The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left” is only No. 7 on the Times’ latest best-sellers list even though another organization that tracks sales ranks it as No. 1.

The Times hasn’t responded.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Purdue drives a tractor

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.