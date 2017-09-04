Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Police: 1 shot, 1 stabbed near NY Caribbean fest

September 4, 2017 8:29 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on one of the largest celebration of Caribbean culture in the U.S. (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

Police say one man has been shot and another stabbed near New York’s Caribbean Carnival parade as one of the nation’s largest celebrations of West Indian culture was held amid ramped-up security.

Police say the shooting and the stabbing happened about a half-hour apart Monday evening in the same area of Eastern Parkway, which is along the parade route. It’s not immediately clear whether those involved were taking part in the festivities.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot in the torso, and then a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen. They were taken to hospitals.

There had been talk of canceling this year’s party because of past violence. Instead, officials tightened security and moved the starting time for the pre-parade J’ouvert (joo-VAY’) celebration from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

___

1:45 p.m.

One of the largest celebrations of Caribbean culture in the U.S. is being held in New York amid ramped-up security.

Thousands of revelers including musicians, dancers and costumed troupes gathered Monday for the morning J’ouvert (joo-VAY’) celebration and the afternoon Caribbean Carnival parade.

There had been talk of canceling this year’s party because of past violence.

Instead, officials tightened security and moved the starting time from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Officers patted down revelers, vendors and residents hours before that.

Some people complained of long delays getting into the festival area. Others refused to let the hassles get in the way of a good time.

Online video shows one woman dancing with her arms outstretched as an officer runs a hand-held metal detector over her.

