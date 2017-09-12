Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Polish band members appear in court after arrest

September 12, 2017 9:28 pm
 
1 min read
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of four members of the Polish death metal band Decapitated (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Four members of a Polish death metal band have waived extradition and will return to Washington state after being arrested for investigation of sexually assaulting a woman on their tour bus after a concert in Spokane.

KABC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2wVEwgq ) the four members of the band Decapitated appeared Tuesday in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Court documents say band members Michal Lysejko, Waclaw Kieltyka, Rafal Piotrowski and Hubert Wiecek sexually assaulted the woman in the bathroom of the bus after an Aug. 31 show and then left for another show.

They were arrested Saturday in Santa Ana, California.

Their attorney, Steve Graham, has said there’s another side to what happened and the band members will fight the allegations.

____

9:20 a.m.

Four members of a Polish death metal band have been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman on their tour bus after an Aug. 31 concert in Spokane, Washington.

Court documents say the four members of the band Decapitated sexually assaulted the woman in the bathroom of the bus and then left to head to another show.

They were arrested Saturday in Santa Ana, California, and are now jailed awaiting extradition to Washington state.

Lawyer Steve Graham says there’s another side to what happened and that the band members will “fully fight the allegations.”

Decapitated performed several shows after the Spokane concert.

Arrested on charges of first degree kidnapping were band members Michal Lysejko, 31; Waclaw Kieltyka, 35; Rafal Piotrowski, 31; and Hubert Wiecek, 30.

