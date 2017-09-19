Listen Live Sports

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

September 19, 2017 5:27 pm
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 17, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Baby Driver

2. Transformers: The Last Knight

3. The Mummy (2017)

4. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

5. Life

6. Wonder Woman (2017)

7. Stephen King’s It

8. Baywatch

9. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

10. Rough Night

iTunes Movies US Charts — Independent:

1. Beatriz At Dinner

2. It Comes At Night

3. The Wilde Wedding

4. The Layover

5. The Grand Budapest Hotel

6. Unlocked

7. The Hero

8. The Limehouse Garden

9. The Lost City of Z

10. What We Do In the Shadows

