The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending September 7, 2017:

Top Songs

1. …Ready For It?, Taylor Swift

2. Look What You Made Me Do, Taylor Swift

3. 1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia …, Logic

4. Sorry Not Sorry, Demi Lovato

5. Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

6. Strip That Down (feat. Quavo), Liam Payne

7. Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man

8. Thunder, Imagine Dragons

9. Bodak Yellow, Cardi B

10. What Lovers Do (feat. SZA), Maroon 5

Top Albums

1. american dream, LCD Soundsystem

2. Evolve, Imagine Dragons

3. Vol. 2 Guardians of the Galaxy…, Various Artists

4. Rainbow, Kesha

5. Trolls (Original Motion Pictur…, Various Artists

6. This One’s for You, Luke Combs

7. Freedom Child, The Script

8. ÷ , Ed Sheeran

9. Luv Is Rage 2, Lil Uzi Vert

10. 21 Totally 80s Hits, Various Artists

