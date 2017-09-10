Today in Entertainment History

On September 10, 1955, “Gunsmoke” premiered on CBS. “Gunsmoke” began on radio in 1952. The program ran for nearly 20 years on TV.

In 1964, Rod Stewart recorded his first single, a version of Willie Dixon’s “Good Morning Little Schoolgirl.”

In 1965, “The Jack Paar Show” had its final broadcast. The studio audience consisted of one: Paar’s dog.

In 1974, the original New York Dolls split up. They have since reunited.

In 1990, Jessica Tandy and her husband Hume Cronyn received National Medals of the Arts at the White House, along with B.B. King and Beverly Sills.

In 1993, “The X-Files” debuted on Fox.

In 1996, Sheryl Crow’s self-titled album was banned in Wal-Mart because of the song “Love Is A Good Thing,” which mentions children killing each other “with a gun they bought at the Wal-Mart discount stores.”

In 1998, some Hindu groups criticized Madonna’s performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. She wore a see-through shirt and a Hindu facial marking while performing “Ray of Light.”

In 2000, “Cats” was performed for the last time on Broadway, after an 18-year run.

In 2002, the Russian space agency informed NASA it was not taking Lance Bass of ‘N Sync on a mission to the international space station. Bass had failed to come up with the $20 million fee, payable in advance.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Philip Baker Hall (“Bruce Almighty,” ”The Insider”) is 86. Actor Greg Mullavey (“Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman”) is 84. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 77. Actor Tom Ligon (“Oz,” ”Another World”) is 77. Singer Danny Hutton of Three Dog Night is 75. Singer Jose Feliciano is 72. Actress Judy Geeson (“Mad About You”) is 69. Guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith is 67. Actress Amy Irving is 64. Actor Clark Johnson (“Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 63. Director Chris Columbus is 59. Actor Colin Firth is 57. Singer-guitarist David Lowery of Cracker is 57. Actor Sean O’Bryan (“The Princess Diaries” films) is 54. Drummer Robin Goodridge of Bush is 52. Guitarist Stevie D. of Buckcherry is 51. Singer-guitarist Miles Zuniga of Fastball is 51. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 49. Director Guy Ritchie is 49. Actor Johnathan Schaech (SHEHK) (“To Appomattox,” ”That Thing You Do!”) is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 45. Actor Ryan Phillippe (FIHL’-ihp-ee) is 43. Actor Jacob Young (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” ”All My Children”) is 38. Bassist Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) is 37. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 35. Guitarist Matthew Followill of Kings of Leon is 33. Singer Ashley Monroe of Pistol Annies is 31.