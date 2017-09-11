Today in Entertainment History

On September 11, 1962, The Beatles held their first recording session in London for EMI’s Parlophone label. They recorded “Love Me Do” and “P.S. I Love You.”

In 1964, George Harrison formed a music publishing company called Harrissongs.

In 1967, “The Carol Burnett Show” made its debut on CBS. It ran until 1978.

In 1969, a two-record set of Bob Dylan songs called “Great White Wonder” appeared in Los Angeles record stores. It’s believed to be the first bootleg record album.

In 1971, “The Jackson Five” animated TV series debuted on ABC. The show used the voices of the five brothers: Michael, Marlon, Jackie, Tito and Jermaine.

In 1974, “Little House on the Prairie” made its TV debut.

In 1984, Barbra Mandrell and her two children were seriously injured in a car crash in Tennessee. The driver of the other car was killed.

In 1987, reggae star Peter Tosh died in his home in Jamaica. Police say Tosh was shot in the head after he refused to turn over money to three robbers.

Also in 1987, CBS news anchor Dan Rather walked off the set of the “CBS Evening News” because a tennis tournament ran long. The network went black for six minutes when the tournament ended and Rather was nowhere to be found.

In 1990, George Michael’s second solo album, “Listen Without Prejudice,” was released.

In 1992, Rick James pleaded innocent to charges he sexually assaulted and tortured a woman in his California home.

In 1995, singer Michael Hutchence of INXS (in-ex-ES’) pleaded guilty to hitting a photographer and was fined $600. The photographer was taking Hutchence’s picture outside a hotel where Hutchence had spent the night with the estranged wife of singer Bob Geldof.

In 2001, the Latin Grammys were canceled and most entertainment events were called off in the wake of the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington.

In 2003, actor John Ritter died in Los Angeles of a heart problem he never knew he had. He was 54.

In 2008, singer Kanye (KAHN’-yay) West was arrested after he got into a fight with a photographer at an airport in Los Angeles.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Earl Holliman is 89. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 78. Movie director Brian De Palma is 77. Actress Lola Falana is 75. Drummer Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead is 74. Guitarist Leo Kottke (KOT’-kee) is 72. Actress Amy Madigan is 67. Guitarist Tommy Shaw of Styx is 64. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 64. Songwriter Diane Warren is 61. Drummer Jon Moss of Culture Club is 60. Actress Roxann Dawson (“Star Trek: Voyager”) is 59. Actor Scott Patterson (“Gilmore Girls”) is 59. Actress Anne Ramsay (“Mad About You,” ”A League of Their Own”) is 57. Actress Virginia Madsen (“Sideways,” ”American Dreams”) is 56. Actress Kristy McNichol is 55. Musician Moby is 52. Singer Harry Connick Junior is 50. Actress Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”) is 47. Actress Laura Wright (“Guiding Light”) is 47. Guitarist Jeremy Popoff of Lit is 46. Singer Brad Fischetti of LFO is 42. Rapper Mr. Black is 40. Guitarist Jon Buckland of Coldplay is 40. Rapper Ludacris is 40. Singer Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum is 36. Actor Tyler Hoechlin (HEK’-lin) (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 30. Actress Mackenzie Aladjem (ah-LEJ’-ehm) (“Nurse Jackie”) is 16.