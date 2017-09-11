Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Tonya Harding, Louis C.K. films lead big buys in Toronto

September 11, 2017 6:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TORONTO (AP) — A film that finds the comedy and humanity in Tonya Harding is the biggest acquisition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

Domestic distribution rights for “I, Tonya,” starring Margot Robbie as the Olympic skater, were on Monday bought by a pair of new companies, Neon and 30West. Trade reports pegged the price at $5 million.

The film had been the hottest property in Toronto, which many predicting Oscar nominations for Robbie and co-star Allison Janney. The film’s producers said it has been “a whirlwind few days” since the movie’s well-received premiere.

Louis C.K.’s black-and-white “I Love You, Daddy” also sold for a similar amount to the Orchard on Monday.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP UAS Crews Assist with Hurricane Irma Assessment

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.