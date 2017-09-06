Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Trumps donate $1M to 12 Harvey relief charities

September 6, 2017 4:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are donating $1 million to 12 charities involved in Harvey relief efforts.

The White House says the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Samaritan’s Purse and Reachout America will share $800,000 of the donation.

The Trumps are giving $25,000 each to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Catholic Charities, Direct Relief, Habitat for Humanity, Houston Humane Society, Operation Blessing, Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies and Team Rubicon.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says the Trumps saw the work that some of these groups are doing during their trips to the region.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

The White House first said last week that Trump wanted to make a donation and asked journalists for suggestions on where the president should direct his contributions.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers prepare water for Harvey relief

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.