TV network focuses on Harvey animal rescues

NEW YORK (AP) — True to its calling, the Animal Planet television network is focusing on the four-legged victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The network is airing a special Saturday night called “Surviving Harvey: Animals After the Storm.” It will show stories of animals rescued from the storm that hit Texas, featuring the rescuers and volunteers who concentrated on making sure pets were safe.

Patrice Andrews, who is general manager of Animal Planet, said Thursday that the network hopes to promote the need for donations to organizations that worked on the rescue effort.

The program airs Saturday at 8 p.m. on the East and West coasts.