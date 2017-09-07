Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

TV network focuses on Harvey animal rescues

September 7, 2017 11:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — True to its calling, the Animal Planet television network is focusing on the four-legged victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The network is airing a special Saturday night called “Surviving Harvey: Animals After the Storm.” It will show stories of animals rescued from the storm that hit Texas, featuring the rescuers and volunteers who concentrated on making sure pets were safe.

Patrice Andrews, who is general manager of Animal Planet, said Thursday that the network hopes to promote the need for donations to organizations that worked on the rescue effort.

The program airs Saturday at 8 p.m. on the East and West coasts.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Jerome Adams becomes new U.S. Surgeon General

Today in History

1977: US signs Panama Canal treaties

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1324 0.0069 3.69%
L 2020 25.9843 0.0189 5.96%
L 2030 29.1614 0.0356 8.53%
L 2040 31.5030 0.0453 9.78%
L 2050 18.1151 0.0300 10.91%
G Fund 15.4282 0.0008 1.36%
F Fund 18.1356 -0.0348 2.92%
C Fund 34.4745 0.1076 11.59%
S Fund 44.1591 0.0595 8.61%
I Fund 28.9302 0.0226 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.