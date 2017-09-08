‘Veep’ creator: I could never reach ‘giddy heights’ of Trump

TORONTO (AP) — “Veep” creator Armando Iannucci says he could never reach what he calls “the giddy heights of the inspired comedy and tragedy that’s happening now in Washington.”

In an interview, Iannucci says he was glad he didn’t have to compete with the new reality of U.S. politics. He left “Veep” after the first four seasons. The show earlier this week announced that its seventh season will be its last.

Iannucci is on Friday premiering his second feature film, “The Death of Stalin,” at the Toronto International Film Festival.

When Stalin dies, it’s a mad rush for power and a race for the mantle of ‘reformer’ after years of purges, murders and imprisonments. Yet the satirical ballet of hapless government strivers will be familiar to those who know Ianuncci’s other farces.