Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Vince Vaughn runs riot in ‘Brawl in Cell Block 99’ at Venice

September 2, 2017 12:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Vince Vaughn is becoming a surprising regular at the Venice Film Festival.

Vaughn, best known for comedies, is at the Italian festival as star of S. Craig Zahler’s bone-crunching prison thriller “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” which screens Saturday.

Last year, he attended to promote Mel Gibson’s war movie “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Vaughn says he hasn’t abandoned comedy, but “I have just had the fortune of being able to try different stuff.”

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

He says it’s rewarding to work with directors like gore-master Zahler, who made cannibal horror Western “Bone Tomahawk.”

Vaughn said Zahler is refreshing because he has a strong vision and “does not go out saying, ‘How do I get the majority of people to like me?’ He goes out trying to pick unique characters, and unfold a dramatic life.”

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.