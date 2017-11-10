Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
10 librarians honored for community service

November 30, 2017 12:12 am
 
< a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Ten librarians from around the country are each receiving $5,000 prizes for contributions ranging from helping foreign language speakers to music education.

The American Library Association told The Associated Press on Thursday that winners of the I Love My Librarian Award include Julie Bill of the Los Angeles-based Musicians Institute and Timothy Ryan of the Rochester Public Library in New York. The awards are based on submissions by colleagues and library patrons and are sponsored by the Carnegie Corporation of New York, the New York Public Library and The New York Times.

Other winners include Natalia Fernandez of Oregon State University and Rita Platt of the Wisconsin-based St. Croix Falls Elementary library.

