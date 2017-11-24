Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
A whale’s tale: Longest painting in North America restored

November 24, 2017 1:02 am
 
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts museum says it has restored the longest painting in North America so it can share the story of American whaling with the public.

The quarter-mile-long (0.4-kilometer-long) panorama toured the U.S. after it was completed in 1848. A section was featured at the 1964 New York World’s Fair.

But the panorama deteriorated after so much traveling on wagons and trains, rolling and unrolling. Paint dried up. The panorama was put into storage.

The New Bedford Whaling Museum enlisted the help of a textile conservator to fix the “Grand Panorama of a Whaling Voyage Round the World.” Now it’s searching for a large venue to display it.

The museum says it’s scouting New Bedford locations but would consider nearby Providence, Rhode Island, or the Mystic Seaport in Connecticut.

