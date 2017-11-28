Listen Live Sports

Aspiring actress filed suit against Weinstein

November 28, 2017 2:54 pm
 
< a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — An aspiring actress who is suing Harvey Weinstein under a federal sex trafficking law says the media mogul forced her to perform sex acts on him in front of a mirror in a hotel room.

Thirty-one-year-old Kadian Noble says she met Weinstein at a party in 2014 and he said he wanted to introduce her to his assistants to get her started in his movie company. She was elated. She says she met him in Cannes and he kept up the ruse, inviting her to his hotel room to discuss her career. But when she got there he led her to the bathroom and stood her in front of a mirror. She says he groped her and masturbated in front of her.

Weinstein’s lawyers say he denies any allegations of non-consensual sex.

