Bono will break U2’s pledge against golf for AIDS charity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U2 frontman Bono will break a longstanding promise among the band not to play golf in order to raise money for his (RED) charity in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The chance to play mini-golf with U2 is just one of the celebrity experiences that are being raffled off as part of the (RED) Shopathon campaign for World AIDS Day on Dec. 1 at Omaze.com/RED.

Bono also will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday night for a Shopathon special, in which Kimmel and other celebrities pretend to be home shopping network hosts describing specially branded (RED) products, such as clothing, tech products, cosmetics and more available at Amazon.com/RED.

Bono said the need for attention was more critical now that treatment and prevention of HIV/AIDS are at a tipping point.