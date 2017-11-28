Celeb birthdays for the week of Dec. 3-9

Dec. 3: Director Jean-Luc Godard is 87. Singer Jaye P. Morgan (“The Gong Show”) is 86. Actress Mary Alice is 76. Singer Ozzy Osbourne is 69. Singer Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship is 68. Bassist Paul Gregg of Restless Heart is 63. Actor Steven Culp (“Desperate Housewives”) is 62. Actress Daryl Hannah is 57. Actress Julianne Moore is 57. Actor Brendan Fraser is 49. Singer Montell Jordan is 49. Actor-comedian Royale Watkins is 48. Actress Holly Marie Combs (“Charmed”) is 44. Musician Daniel Bedingfield is 38. Actress Anna Chlumsky is 37. Actor Brian Bonsall (“Family Ties”) is 36. Actress Dascha Polanco (“Orange is the New Black”) is 35. Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 34. Actress Amanda Seyfried (“Mamma Mia”) is 32. Actor Jake T. Austin (“The Fosters,” ”Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 23.

Dec. 4: Game-show host Wink Martindale is 84. Singer Freddy “Boom Boom” Cannon is 81. Actor-producer-director Max Baer Jr. (“The Beverly Hillbillies”) is 80. Bassist Bob Mosley of Moby Grape is 75. Singer-bassist Chris Hillman (The Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers) is 73. Singer Southside Johnny Lyon of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes is 69. Actor Jeff Bridges is 68. Guitarist Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Rossington Collins Band) is 66. Actress Patricia Wettig is 66. Drummer Brian Prout of Diamond Rio is 62. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 62. Bassist Bob Griffin of The BoDeans is 58. Singer Vinnie Dombroski of Sponge is 55. Actress Chelsea Noble (“Growing Pains,” ”Kirk”) is 53. Actress Marisa Tomei is 53. Comedian Fred Armisen (“Portlandia,” ”Saturday Night Live”) is 51. Rapper Jay Z is 48. Actor Kevin Sussman (“Ugly Betty”) is 47. Model Tyra Banks is 44. Country singer Lila McCann is 36.

Dec. 5: Singer Little Richard is 85. Singer Jim Messina (Loggins and Messina, Poco) is 70. Actor Brian Backer (“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”) is 61. Country singer Ty England is 54. Singer-guitarist John Rzeznik of The Goo Goo Dolls is 52. Country singer Gary Allan is 50. Comedian Margaret Cho is 49. Actress Alex Kapp Horner (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 48. Bassist Regina Zernay of Cowboy Mouth is 45. Actress Paula Patton is 42. Actress Amy Acker (“Person of Interest,” ”Angel”) is 41. Actor Adan Canto (“Designated Survivor”) is 36. Singer Keri Hilson is 35. Actor Frankie Muniz is 32. Actor Ross Bagley (“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 29.

Dec. 6: Singer Frank Beverly of Maze is 71. Actress JoBeth Williams is 69. Actor Tom Hulce is 64. Talk-show host Wil Shriner is 64. Drummer Rick Buckler of The Jam is 62. Country singer Bill Lloyd of Foster and Lloyd is 62. Comedian Steven Wright is 62. Guitarist Peter Buck of R.E.M. is 61. Drummer David Lovering of The Pixies is 56. Guitarist Ben Watt of Everything But The Girl is 55. Actress Janine Turner (“Strong Medicine,” ”Northern Exposure”) is 55. Director Judd Apatow is 50. Keyboardist Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg of Ace of Base is 47.

Advertisement

Dec. 7: Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne of the Osborne Brothers is 86. Actress Ellen Burstyn is 85. Singer Tom Waits is 68. Bassist Tim Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 59. Actor Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) is 52. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 51. Actress Kimberly Hebert Gregory (“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World”) is 45. Rapper Kon Artis of D12 is 43. Singer Nicole Appleton of All Saints is 42. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 41. Actress Shiri Appleby (“Roswell”) is 39. Singer Sara Bareilles is 38. Singer Aaron Carter is 30.

Dec. 8: Singer Jerry Butler is 78. Drummer Bobby Elliott of The Hollies is 76. Actor John Rubinstein (“Family,” ”Crazy Like a Fox”) is 71. Actress Kim Basinger is 64. Guitarist Warren Cuccurullo (Duran Duran, Missing Persons) is 61. Guitarist Phil Collen of Def Leppard is 60. Country singer Marty Raybon (The Raybon Brothers, Shenandoah) is 58. Guitarist Marty Friedman (Megadeth) is 55. Actress Teri Hatcher is 53. Actor David Harewood (“Supergirl,” ”Homeland”) is 52. Rapper Bushwick Bill of Geto Boys is 51. Singer Sinead O’Connor is 51. Actor Matthew Laborteaux (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 51. Guitarist Ryan Newell of Sister Hazel is 45. Actor Dominic Monaghan (“Lost,” ”Lord of the Rings”) is 41. Actor Ian Somerhalder (“The Vampire Diaries,” ”Lost,”) is 39. Singer Chrisette Michele is 35. Country singer Sam Hunt is 33. Drummer Jen Ledger of Skillet is 28. Actress Wallis Currie-Wood (“Madam Secretary”) is 26.

Dec. 9: Actor Kirk Douglas is 101. Actor-writer Buck Henry is 87. Actress Judi Dench is 83. Actor Beau Bridges is 76. Actor Michael Nouri is 72. Singer Joan Armatrading is 67. Actor Michael Dorn (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 65. Actor John Malkovich is 64. Country singer Sylvia is 61. Singer Donny Osmond is 60. Bassist Nick Seymour of Crowded House is 59. Comedian Mario Cantone (“Sex and the City”) is 58. Actor Joe Lando (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 56. Actress Felicity Huffman is 55. Keyboardist Jerry Hughes of Yankee Grey is 52. Singer-guitarist Thomas Flowers of Oleander is 50. Guitarist Brian Bell of Weezer is 49. Singer-guitarist Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers is 48. Businesswoman and TV personality Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”) is 48. Former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi is 47. Country singer David Kersh is 47. Actress Reiko Aylesworth (“24”) is 45. Drummer Tre Cool of Green Day is 45. Rapper Canibus is 43. Singer Imogen Heap is 40. Actor Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”) is 39. Actor Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 37. Actress Jolene Purdy (“Under the Dome,” ”Donnie Darko”) is 34. Actor Joshua Sasse (“Galavant”) is 30. Actress Ashleigh Brewer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 27.