Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Cronkite School revokes award given to Charlie Rose

November 24, 2017 6:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona State University is revoking an award bestowed on journalist Charlie Rose, who was fired this week by CBS News and PBS in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women.

The university’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication announced the decision Friday on its website.

Rose was given the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism in 2015.

Dean Christopher Callahan said in a statement that the actions reported about Rose were too “egregious” to ignore.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

He says Rose’s actions victimized young women who were not unlike the students attending Cronkite.

Callahan hopes the mostly symbolic decision sends a message.

Eight women told the Washington Post Monday that Rose groped them, openly walked around nude or said sexually inappropriate things on the job.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.