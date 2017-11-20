Listen Live Sports

Delegate-elect Danica Roem attends AMAs with Demi Lovato

November 20, 2017
 
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — One of Virginia’s newly elected lawmakers has made a red carpet appearance at the American Music Awards.

The Washington Post reports pop star Demi Lovato took Del.-elect Danica Roem as her date to the show in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Lovato says she is “completely inspired” by Roem’s story.

Roem, a transgender former newspaper reporter, defeated longtime incumbent Republican Bob Marshall this month for a seat in the House of Delegates. She will become the first openly transgender person elected and seated in a state legislature.

Lovato attended the AMAs to sing a song directed to people who bullied her in school.

In an interview on the red carpet, Roem said that while she’s more of a heavy-metal fan, she appreciates Lovato’s advocacy for inclusion.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

