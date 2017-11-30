Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

DMX pleads guilty to fraud, dodging $1.7 million in taxes

November 30, 2017 4:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — DMX has pleaded guilty in New York to tax fraud, admitting he concealed millions of dollars in revenues to dodge $1.7 million in taxes owed.

The rapper, also known as Earl Simmons, faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced in Manhattan federal court.

Judge Jed Rakoff set sentencing for March 29, though the date is likely to be postponed as DMX continues rehabilitation for drug and alcohol issues. The 46-year-old hip-hop artist was arrested last summer.

In a release, acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said DMX evaded the Internal Revenue Service by insisting to be paid in cash whenever possible and by having royalty payments diverted to the accounts of financial surrogates.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Authorities said the IRS had been pursuing DMX since at least 2005.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA installs Christmas tree in Washington headquarters

Today in History

1961: JFK authorizes CIA operation to overthrow Castro

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4486 0.0003 5.10%
L 2020 26.6827 0.0018 8.16%
L 2030 30.3843 0.0050 11.87%
L 2040 33.0421 0.0070 13.66%
L 2050 19.1169 0.0053 15.29%
G Fund 15.5083 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0577 -0.0337 3.44%
C Fund 36.8818 -0.0089 16.90%
S Fund 48.0576 0.0625 14.35%
I Fund 30.3231 0.0359 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.