Guitar heroes: Celebrity music instruments on auction

November 30, 2017 3:16 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Ever wanted to play a guitar like one of your musical idols? A New York City auction of high-profile instruments played by the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton and Tom Petty could give you that chance.

Guernsey’s is offering those instruments plus amplifiers, tapes of musical performances and even the shirt of jazz great Thelonious Monk. The “Legendary Guitars and Musical Treasures” sale is scheduled for Dec. 2.

The offerings include a 1963 Fender Precision Bass that Springsteen used for two songs on his debut album, “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.”

There’s also an acoustic guitar that Petty played on tours in the early 1980s.

