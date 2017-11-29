Listen Live Sports

Heather Graham turns Hollywood sexism complaint into film

November 29, 2017 7:28 pm
 
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Heather Graham says she was so frustrated by sexis5m and Hollywood and the dearth of female perspectives onscreen that she made a movie about it.

She thought showing her experiences onscreen was the only recourse in a system that favored the powerful and silenced the powerless. But that was before the flood of sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against Harvey Weinstein and other Hollywood power players.

Graham told guests at Women in Film’s sexual harassment panel Tuesday that she was inspired to share her own experiences with Weinstein after so many women came forward. She says the rash of allegations and the seriousness with which they’re received reflects a cultural shift that directs shame at perpetrators rather than victims.

She will release her film “Half Magic” next year.

