Hollywood designer Gary Goddard on leave amid accusations

November 28, 2017 7:11 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood designer Gary Goddard is taking leave from his company amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

Goddard Group chief operating officer Barry Kemper announced in a press release late Monday night that Goddard would take “a leave of absence” from the company. Kemper says Goddard’s absence will “allow the company and its employees to continue their projects undistracted by recent allegations made against him.” He says the move is “in the best interest of the company, its employees and clients.”

Goddard has denied accusations from actor Anthony Edwards and another actor, who say Goddard molested them when they were children.

Goddard has designed several theme park attractions based on Hollywood films. He has worked as a Broadway producer and directed 1987’s “Masters Of The Universe,” a live action film based on the He-Man cartoon.

