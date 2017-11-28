Listen Live Sports

Justices take up free speech case of anti-police rap lyrics

November 28, 2017
 
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court will decide whether a Pittsburgh man’s anti-police rap lyrics are protected free expression or amount to witness intimidation and making terroristic threats.

The state Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Tuesday in the case of Jamal Knox, who served state prison time for the song he recorded after being arrested on drug charges.

Knox was charged after an officer found the YouTube video, performed by Knox under the name Mayhem Mal of the Ghetto Superstar Committee.

The video taunts by name two officers involved in the drug arrest and mentions Richard Poplawski, who’s on death row for killing three Pittsburgh police officers in 2009.

Knox’s lawyer says he wasn’t trying to intimidate the officers and didn’t intend the video to be posted online.

