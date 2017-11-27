Key events in the life of Prince Harry, engaged to be wed

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry, who is fifth in line for the British throne, has become engaged to the American actress Meghan Markle. They plan to marry in the spring.

Here are some key events in Harry’s life.

___

Sept. 15, 1984: Prince Harry is born to Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and Princess Diana, who died in 1997. He is the royal couple’s second son, following Prince William. He was christened three months later. His official title is His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales.

Advertisement

___

Aug. 31, 1997: Diana dies in a car crash in Paris. One week later, Harry and William walk behind her cortege at her funeral, televised live throughout the world.

___

September 1998: Harry goes to boarding school at Eton College, where he plays rugby, cricket and polo.

___

May 2005: Harry carries on a royal family tradition by pursuing a military career as an officer cadet at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. Her serves in the British Armed Forces for 10 years, including two operational assignments to Afghanistan. He eventually qualifies as an Apache Attack Helicopter Pilot.

___

August 2012: Harry and the royal family are embarrassed by publications of photos of him playing “strip billiards” during a party weekend in Las Vegas.

___

April 2014: Prince Harry’s relationship with Cressida Bonas ends after they dated for two years. Some observers thought they might become engaged. Royal commentators said she was unhappy with the constant scrutiny that came with dating a senior royal.

___

June 2015: Harry leaves active military service but continues to play a key role as organizer of the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded, injured or sick military veterans. He takes on more royal duties and becomes involved with more charities.

___

Nov. 8, 2016: In a statement, Prince Harry confirms Meghan Markle is his girlfriend and bitterly condemns press coverage of her. He says he fears for her safety and says press coverage crossed the line and used “racial undertones” in its stories. His comments reminded many that his mother Diana had died in a car crash while being pursued by press photographers.

___

Sept. 25, 2017: Harry and Markle are photographed together for the first time when they are holding hands during a wheelchair tennis competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

___

Nov. 27, 2017: Palace officials announce that Harry and Markle are engaged to be married. They plan to marry in the spring.