Lightning strikes Uffizi Gallery in Florence, no art damaged

November 30, 2017 6:32 am
 
MILAN (AP) — The Uffizi Gallery in Florence says lightning struck the museum overnight, setting off alarms that drew both firefighters and anti-terror police. No damage was caused to artwork.

Director Eike Schmidt said the emergency services arrived within minutes of the alarms, just after 5 a.m. Thursday.

The lightning strike activated extinguishing powder in the prints and drawings storage area, but no artwork was damaged.

The musuem’s opening was delayed by 90 minutes. Schmidt said the prints and drawings cabinet will remain closed until Monday. The gallery did not say if there had been any damage to the building, but did not indicate any major problem.

