Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Man banned from Nobel Literature banquet amid sex claims

November 25, 2017 5:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Literature Prize, has banned the director of a Stockholm cultural center from attending a Nobel banquet after several women made sexual misconduct allegations against the man.

Earlier this week, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter published allegations from 18 women claiming to have been assaulted or raped by the man, who has not been named. He has denied wrongdoing to the paper.

The cultural center where the man works has been financially supported by the Academy and its members often attend Academy events.

The allegations prompted the Academy Thursday to strike the man’s name from the guest list for the Dec. 10 Nobel Prize banquet, which follows the award ceremony earlier the same day.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro got this year’s literature prize.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.