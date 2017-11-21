Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Past SNL performers, staff sign statement supporting Franken

November 21, 2017 10:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A group of women who worked alongside Al Franken on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” have signed a statement of support for the Minnesota senator.

Last week, broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of forcibly kissing her in 2006. Another woman says he placed his hand on her buttocks while posing for a photo in 2010.

Thirty-six women signed the SNL statement supporting the Democrat, including performers Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, and many behind-the-scenes staff.

The statement calls Franken’s conduct toward Tweeden “stupid and foolish,” but says the women know Franken as “a devoted and dedicated family man, a wonderful comedic performer, and an honorable public servant.” It says none of them have experienced improper behavior from Franken.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

The statement was released Friday, before the second woman’s allegations came to light.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD's Carson volunteers at local meal center

Today in History

1969: Nixon agrees to return Okinawa to Japanese government

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.3736 0.0089 5.10%
L 2020 26.5084 0.0191 8.16%
L 2030 30.0626 0.0342 11.87%
L 2040 32.6328 0.0437 13.66%
L 2050 18.8492 0.0290 15.29%
G Fund 15.4993 0.0031 1.92%
F Fund 18.0400 -0.0099 3.44%
C Fund 36.2491 0.0477 16.90%
S Fund 47.1481 0.2356 14.35%
I Fund 29.8790 0.0304 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.