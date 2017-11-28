Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Post story on failed sting is valuable journalism lesson

November 28, 2017 5:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Between a thwarted sting and dueling videos, the duel between the Washington Post and advocacy group Project Veritas unfolds like an adventure tale. Instead, the Post is also offering a vivid lesson in how journalism works.

The Post detailed how it says Veritas tried to mislead it by having a woman tell a false story of being impregnated by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore when she was 15. It was an attempt to discredit the newspaper, and with it the Post’s earlier investigation that revealed Moore dated teenagers when he was a prosecutor in his 30s.

The effort backfired, and the Post illustrated journalistic rigor in checking out stories — important at a time when “fake news” has entered into the lexicon.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Crews set up Capitol Christmas Tree

Today in History

1964: NASA launches Mariner 4 probe toward Mars

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4204 -0.0033 5.10%
L 2020 26.6120 -0.0133 8.16%
L 2030 30.2478 -0.0306 11.87%
L 2040 32.8662 -0.0415 13.66%
L 2050 19.0003 -0.0284 15.29%
G Fund 15.5063 0.0030 1.92%
F Fund 18.0952 0.0108 3.44%
C Fund 36.5297 -0.0097 16.90%
S Fund 47.4382 -0.1878 14.35%
I Fund 30.3031 -0.1058 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.