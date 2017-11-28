Post story on failed sting is valuable journalism lesson

NEW YORK (AP) — Between a thwarted sting and dueling videos, the duel between the Washington Post and advocacy group Project Veritas unfolds like an adventure tale. Instead, the Post is also offering a vivid lesson in how journalism works.

The Post detailed how it says Veritas tried to mislead it by having a woman tell a false story of being impregnated by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore when she was 15. It was an attempt to discredit the newspaper, and with it the Post’s earlier investigation that revealed Moore dated teenagers when he was a prosecutor in his 30s.

The effort backfired, and the Post illustrated journalistic rigor in checking out stories — important at a time when “fake news” has entered into the lexicon.