PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

November 30, 2017 1:56 pm
 
Best-selling Books Week Ending 11/26/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Rooster Bar” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “Hardcore Twenty-Four” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “The People vs. Alex Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

4. “Origin” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

5. “The Midnight Line” by Lee Child (Delacorte)

6. “End Game” by David Balducci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Artemis” by Andy Weir (Crown)

8. “Oathbringer: Book Three” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

9. “The Whispering Room” by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

10. “Two Kinds of Truth” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

11. “Sleeping Beauties” by King/King (Scribner)

12. “Every Breath You Take” by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Uncommon Type” by Tom Hanks (Knopf)

14. “Typhoon Fury” by Cussler Morrison (G.P Putnam’s Sons)

15. “A Column of Fire” by Ken Follett (Viking)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Xanther’s Guide to Everything” (Wizards of the Coast)

2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

3. “Tribe of Mentors” by Timothy Ferriss (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

4. “Obama” by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

5. “Leonardo Da Vinci” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Capital Gaines” by Chip Gaines (W)

7. “Promise Me, Dad” by Joe Biden (Flatiron)

8. “Guinness World Records 2018” by Guinness World Records Limited (Guinness World Records)

9. “Killing England” by O’Reilly/Dugard (Holt)

10. “Grant” by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

11. “The Wisdom of Sundays” by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)

12. “A Simplified Life” by Emily Ley (Thomas Nelson)

13. “Bobby Kennedy” by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster)

14. “Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

15. “Sisters First” by Bush/Hager (Grand Central Publishing)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “The Wrong Side of Goodbye” by Michael Connelly (Vision)

2. “Murder on the Orient Express” (movie tie-in) by Agatha Christie (William Morrow)

3. “Wyoming Winter” by Diana Palmer (HQN)

4. “The Silent Corner” by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

5. “The Christmas Wish” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

6. “The Crush” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Twelve Days of Christmas” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

8. “Winter Wishes” by Fern Michaels et al. (Zebra)

9. “Cross the Line” by James Patterson (Vision)

10. “Tom Clancy: True Faith and Allegiance” by Mark Greaney (Berkley)

11. “A Turn in the Road” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

12. “Odessa Sea” by Clive Cussler (Putnam)

13. “The Games” by Patterson/Sullivan (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “The Mistress” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

15. “The Whistler” by John Grisham (Dell)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMell)

2. “Count to Ten” by James Patterson & Angwan Sanghi (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “It” (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. “The Black Book” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Instant Pot Miracle” (HMH)

6. “Collusion” by Luke Harding (Vintage)

7. “Ramses the Damned” by Rice/Rice (Anchor)

8. “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

9. “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

10. “Murder on the Orient Express” (movie tie-in) by Agatha Christie (William Morrow)

11. “Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon” (Pokemon)

12. “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

13. “Behind Closed Doors” by B.A. Paris (St. Martin’s Griffin)

14. “Adultolescence” by Gabbie Hanna (Keywords)

15. “The Couple Next Door” by Shari Lapena (Penguin)

Copyright 5/8 2017 Publishers Weekly, powered by NPD BookScan 5/8 2017 NPD Group.

