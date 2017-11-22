Q&A: Denzel on ‘Roman J. Israel,’ ‘Malcolm X’ and ‘Shaft’

NEW YORK (AP) — Denzel Washington, at 62 years-old and a seven-time Oscar nominee, is still trying to get better.

In Dan Gilroy’s “Roman J. Israel, Esq.,” Washington has challenged himself with one of his most complicated and singular roles yet. His Roman Israel is a veteran activist attorney. After decades spent as a brilliant behind-the-scenes legal mind, the death of his more renowned partner brings Israel out into the open.

For an actor whose most powerful performances have been monuments of power and strength, Israel is an oddity — a loping, rumpled, anti-social loner who Washington believes has Asperger’s Syndrome. But he’s also similar with many of Washington’s more recent roles that have stretched the actor in new directions.

Says Washington: “I’m looking at the guy in the mirror. That’s who I’m challenging.”