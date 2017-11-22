Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Q&A: Denzel on ‘Roman J. Israel,’ ‘Malcolm X’ and ‘Shaft’

November 22, 2017 6:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Denzel Washington, at 62 years-old and a seven-time Oscar nominee, is still trying to get better.

In Dan Gilroy’s “Roman J. Israel, Esq.,” Washington has challenged himself with one of his most complicated and singular roles yet. His Roman Israel is a veteran activist attorney. After decades spent as a brilliant behind-the-scenes legal mind, the death of his more renowned partner brings Israel out into the open.

For an actor whose most powerful performances have been monuments of power and strength, Israel is an oddity — a loping, rumpled, anti-social loner who Washington believes has Asperger’s Syndrome. But he’s also similar with many of Washington’s more recent roles that have stretched the actor in new directions.

Says Washington: “I’m looking at the guy in the mirror. That’s who I’m challenging.”

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.3993 0.0257 5.10%
L 2020 26.5702 0.0618 8.16%
L 2030 30.1787 0.1161 11.87%
L 2040 32.7814 0.1486 13.66%
L 2050 18.9468 0.0976 15.29%
G Fund 15.5003 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0555 0.0155 3.44%
C Fund 36.4867 0.2376 16.90%
S Fund 47.5589 0.4108 14.35%
I Fund 30.0002 0.1212 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.