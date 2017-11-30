Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Randy Travis loses legal bid to keep DUI footage private

November 30, 2017 2:00 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request by country singer Randy Travis to stop the state of Texas from releasing footage of him naked and ranting during a 2012 DUI arrest.

The ruling on a request for a preliminary injunction issued Thursday paves the way for the Texas Department of Public Safety to release the footage on Friday, which was requested through open records requests.

Travis’ family has been in a long legal battle to stop the release of the footage that went all the way to the state Supreme Court, which denied his petition. Travis filed a federal lawsuit in September in Texas arguing that that the footage should be considered private under health record privacy regulations. But the judge said he did not show a substantial likelihood of success on the claims.

The Country Music Hall of Fame singer and Grammy winner ushered in a wave of neo-traditional singers like Alan Jackson, Clint Black and Brooks in the 1990s and had hits with songs like “Forever And Ever, Amen.” But he suffered a stroke in 2013 that has left him with limited ability to speak.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

A request was left Thursday with his publicist to speak to his wife, Mary Travis, who also was denied a request by the federal court to sue on his behalf.

The lawsuit said the footage, which according to legal records show him nude and disorientated and making threats to the officers, were highly embarrassing and intimate and inappropriate to release in light of the fact that Travis “can no longer speak cogently and is not even in the position to discuss, let alone defend, his previous actions.”

The Texas attorney general agreed to redact certain portions of the footage because he was nude.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA installs Christmas tree in Washington headquarters

Today in History

1961: JFK authorizes CIA operation to overthrow Castro

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4486 0.0003 5.10%
L 2020 26.6827 0.0018 8.16%
L 2030 30.3843 0.0050 11.87%
L 2040 33.0421 0.0070 13.66%
L 2050 19.1169 0.0053 15.29%
G Fund 15.5083 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0577 -0.0337 3.44%
C Fund 36.8818 -0.0089 16.90%
S Fund 48.0576 0.0625 14.35%
I Fund 30.3231 0.0359 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.