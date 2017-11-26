The Latest: 2017 Miss Universe show kicks off in Las Vegas

Listen Live Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the 2017 edition of the Miss Universe pageant taking place in Las Vegas (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

The 2017 edition of the Miss Universe pageant has begun in Las Vegas.

More than 90 women are taking part in the decades-old competition airing live on Fox from The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood casino-resort. Members of the audience waved flags from dozens of countries as the showed kicked off.

Steve Harvey has returned as the show’s host despite botching the 2015 Miss Universe crowning. Grammy-Award winner Fergie and Rachel Platten, best known for her 2015 hit “Fight Song,” are scheduled to perform during the show.

The 92 women include representatives from Iraq, Austria, Japan and Venezuela. This is the largest Miss Universe in the pageant’s history.

The U.S. is being represented by Washington D.C.’s Kara McCullough.

Current Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere from France will crown her successor.

3:27 p.m.

More than 90 women from around the world are set to take the stage in the Miss Universe pageant.

A new Miss Universe will be crowned Sunday, when the contest returns to Las Vegas.

Ninety-two women will take part in decades-old pageant that will air live at 7 p.m. EST on Fox from The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood casino-resort.

Steve Harvey returns as the show’s host despite botching the 2015 Miss Universe crowning. Grammy-Award winner Fergie and Rachel Platten, best known for her 2015 hit “Fight Song,” are scheduled to perform during the show.

This year’s judges include YouTube star Lele Pons and former judge on “America’s Next Top Model” Jay Manuel.

Kara McCullough of Washington, D.C. is representing the U.S.

Current Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere from France will crown her successor.

