The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
The Latest: Franken says he doesn’t remember groping women

November 27, 2017 7:30 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., and accusations he groped women (all times local):

7:15 a.m.

Sen. Al Franken, the Minnesota Democrat accused of groping women without their consent, says he doesn’t remember if he ever touched a woman inappropriately while photos were being taken.

Three women allege Franken grabbed their buttocks during separate incidents at campaign events. A fourth woman says Franken forcibly kissed her on a USO tour.

In an interview aired by CBS Monday, Franken says: “I take thousands and thousands of pictures, sometimes in chaotic and crowded situations. I can’t say I haven’t done that. I’m very sorry if these women experienced that.”

Franken added that he has to be “a lot more careful” when he meets someone: “I’m going to make sure that this does not happen again.”

1:07 a.m.

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he’s “embarrassed and ashamed” amid sexual misconduct allegations, but says he plans to continue his work in Congress.

The Democrat says he’ll return to work Monday after spending the holiday with his supportive wife and family. Franken missed votes after the first accusations were made public.

Franken tells Minnesota Public Radio he’s trying to handle allegations “in a way that adds to an important conversation.” He says his goal is “to be a better public servant and a better man.”

Los Angeles radio news anchor Leann Tweeden released a photo showing the then-comedian reaching out, as if to grope her, while she slept on a military aircraft in 2006. Franken says the photo is “inexcusable.”

Three other women say Franken grabbed their buttocks during photos ops. Franken says that isn’t something he’d intentionally do.

