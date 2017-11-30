Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The Latest: Lauer says he is sorry to anyone hurt by actions

November 30, 2017 7:39 am
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on NBC’s firing of longtime “Today” host Matt Lauer: (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

Matt Lauer says he is “truly sorry” to anyone he is hurt by his words and actions in his first public comments since being fired by NBC.

Lauer’s former “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie read a statement from Lauer at the top of Thursday’s show, a day he was fired by NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior.” Published reports accuse Lauer of crude and habitual misconduct with other women around the office.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Lauer says in the statement: “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized. But there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed or ashamed.

He says “repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching” and says he’s “committed to beginning that effort.”

___

12:05 a.m.

Fired “Today” host Matt Lauer is the biggest media figure brought down by sexual misconduct allegations since Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes were ousted from Fox News Channel.

Lauer’s exit comes amid a wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

He has long been a valuable and highly visible part of NBC News and one of the highest-paid figures in the industry.

Lauer was fired Wednesday for what NBC called “inappropriate sexual behavior” with a colleague.

The announcement was quickly followed by a published report accusing him of crude and habitual misconduct with other women around the office.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA installs Christmas tree in Washington headquarters

Today in History

1961: JFK authorizes CIA operation to overthrow Castro

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4486 0.0003 5.10%
L 2020 26.6827 0.0018 8.16%
L 2030 30.3843 0.0050 11.87%
L 2040 33.0421 0.0070 13.66%
L 2050 19.1169 0.0053 15.29%
G Fund 15.5083 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0577 -0.0337 3.44%
C Fund 36.8818 -0.0089 16.90%
S Fund 48.0576 0.0625 14.35%
I Fund 30.3231 0.0359 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.