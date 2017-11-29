Listen Live Sports

The Latest: MPR confirms Keillor firing, says 1 allegation

November 29, 2017 1:00 pm
 
1 min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the firing of Garrison Keillor over an allegation of inappropriate behavior (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Minnesota Public Radio has confirmed it fired Garrison Keillor after he was accused of inappropriate behavior.

MPR says the allegation came last month from a person who worked with Keillor. MPR gave no details, but said it has no other similar allegations involving other staff.

MPR says an investigation is ongoing.

Keillor first announced his firing in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday. He says he was fired over “a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard.” But he didn’t provide any details.

MPR says it will no longer rebroadcast any Keillor-hosted editions of “A Prairie Home Companion.” Keillor retired from the show last year. MPR also says it will change the name of the show, which is now hosted by Chris Thile.

11:22 a.m.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” says he’s been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

Keillor told The Associated Press of his firing in an email. In a follow-up statement, he says he was fired over “a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard.”

He didn’t give details of the allegation. Minnesota Public Radio didn’t immediately respond to messages.

Keillor retired last year from his longtime radio show, but still produced “The Writer’s Almanac” for syndication.

