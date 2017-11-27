Listen Live Sports

Today in Entertainment History

November 27, 2017
 
On November 27, 1957, the album “The Chirping Crickets” by Buddy Holly and the Crickets was released. It contained the singles “That’ll Be the Day,” ”Maybe Baby,” and “Not Fade Away.”

In 1967, The Beatles’ “Magical Mystery Tour” album was released in North America.

In 1969, the Rolling Stones opened a four-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Portions of the first two concerts were released on the album “Get Yer Ya-Yas Out.”

In 1970, George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass” album was released.

In 1980, the sitcom “Bosom Buddies,” starring Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari (skoh-LAHR’-ee), premiered on ABC.

In 1985, actress Amy Irving married filmmaker Steven Spielberg. They have since split up.

In 1995, The Beatles’ “Anthology One” set a record for first-week album sales, selling 1.2 million copies. That record has since been broken.

Today’s Birthdays: Director Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) is 66. TV personality Bill Nye (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”) is 62. Actor William Fichtner (FIHK’-ner) (“Invasion”) is 61. Guitarist Charlie Burchill of Simple Minds is 58. Jazz musician Maria Schneider is 57. Drummer Charlie Benante (beh-NAHN’-tay) of Anthrax is 55. Drummer Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 55. Actor Fisher Stevens (“Early Edition”) is 54. Actress Robin Givens is 53. Actor Michael Vartan (“Alias”) is 49. Rapper Skoob of DAS EFX is 47. Rapper Twista is 45. Actor Jaleel White (“Family Matters”) is 41. Actress Aubrey Peeples (“Nashville”) is 24.

