Uma Thurman lashes out at Harvey Weinstein in cryptic post

November 24, 2017 12:08 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Uma Thurman has wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving — everyone except disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In a cryptic Instagram post Thursday , the actress wishes her followers a happy Thanksgiving, but adds, “except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators.” She says she’s “glad it’s going slowly — you don’t deserve a bullet.”

Dozens of actresses have alleged Weinstein harassed or assaulted them, including Rose McGowan and Asia Argento. But Thurman has said she’s waiting to speak when she’s less angry.

She has starred in Weinstein-produced films, including “Pulp Fiction” and the “Kill Bill.”

She plays an assassin in “Kill Bill.”

