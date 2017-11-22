USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

InPackage:ENTHD PENTHD; ap_fixture:Books Best Sellers;ap_fixtureid:02D15EC54F0842C2B352F1BFD432EE20; ap_subject:Entertainment; topic:ap_topic:general entertainment;subtopic:other; Language:en-us;

1. “Hardcore Twenty-Four” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “End Game” by David Balducci (Grand Central)

3. “Oathbringer: Book Three” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

4. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

5. “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

6. “The Midnight Line” by Lee Child (Dell) “Origin” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

7. “The Rooster Bar” by John Grisham (Doubleday) “Two Kinds of Truth” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

8. “Artemis” by Andy Weir (Crown)

9. “Origin” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

10. “Promise Me, Dad” by Joe Biden (Flatiron Books)

11. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!” by Ree Drummond (Morrow Cookbooks)

12. “Two Kinds of Truth” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

13. “Count to Ten” by James Patterson & Angwan Sanghi (Grand Central)

14. “The Anthology Part 1: Limited Edition” by Garth Brooks (Melcher Media)

15. “Obama: An Intimate Portrait” by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

16. “Leonardo da Vinci” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

17. “The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

18. “Giraffes Can’t Dance” by Giles Andreae (Cartwheel Books)

19. The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition” by Carol Aebersold & Chanda Bell (CCA and B)

20. “Murder on the Orient Express” by Agatha Christie (William Morrow Paperbacks)

21. “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

22. “Defiant Queen” by Meghan March (Red Dress Press)

23. “Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green (Dutton Books for Young Readers)

24. “Dork Diaries 12: Tales from a Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe” by Rachel Renée Russell (Aladdin)

25. “The Wisdom of Sundays” by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)

