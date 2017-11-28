Listen Live Sports

White House-CNN feud spills over into Christmas party

November 28, 2017 7:46 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — CNN says it is boycotting this year’s White House media Christmas party.

The news network says in a statement that “In light of the President’s continued attacks on freedom of the press and CNN, we do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate with him as his invited guests.”

The network adds that it will be sending a “reporting team” to Friday’s event to cover any news that develops from it.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is responding on Twitter, saying: “Christmas comes early! Finally, good news from @CNN.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly bashed CNN as “fake news” and tweeted over the weekend that CNN International represents the U.S. “to the WORLD very poorly.”

He said, “The outside world does not see the truth from them!”

