10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT US MOVE COULD SPARK UNREST ACROSS MIDDLE EAST

Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a move that could trigger violence in the region, derail a developing U.S. Mideast peace plan and infuriate key allies in the Arab world and the West.

2. WINDS CHURN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES, KEEP AIRCRAFT FROM HELPING

Destructive blazes are tearing through Southern California communities, leaving hundreds of homes feared lost and uprooting tens of thousands of people.

3. DOCTORS IDENTIFY ABNORMALITIES IN CUBA ATTACK PATIENTS

U.S. Embassy workers developed changes to the part of the brain where it communicates, which may explain the hearing, vision, balance and memory damage they’ve experienced, AP learns.

4. HOW KREMLIN IS REACTING TO IOC BAN

A spokesman for Putin says Moscow needs to analyze the Olympic body’s ruling to bar Russia and its sports officials from the upcoming Pyeongchang Games before making any decisions.

5. SOME GOP LAWMAKERS BLUNT ABOUT TAX OVERHAUL PLAN

A number of Republicans are sounding a note of discord, casting the legislation as a boost to big corporations and the wealthy instead of the middle class.

6. HOMELESS REPORT A MIXED BAG

The nation’s homeless population increased this year for the first time since 2010, the government says, but in most places outside the West Coast, a decline continues.

7. STATE LAWMAKERS BLUR LINE BETWEEN PUBLIC, PERSONAL INTERESTS

The vast majority of state legislators across the U.S. have employment or income sources outside their legislative duties, raising the potential for conflicts of interest when they vote on policies.

8. RACE FOR ATLANTA MAYOR TOO CLOSE TO CALL

Despite leading by a margin of less than 1 percent, Keisha Lance Bottoms declared herself the city’s new leader, but Mary Norwood is vowing to request a recount.

9. NETWORK NEWS ACCUSERS FORM VICTIM SUPPORT GROUP

Women who say they were sexually harassed or mistreated by powerful men in TV news band together to form a support network aimed at changing newsroom culture, AP learns.

10. FRANCE’S BIGGEST ROCK STAR DIES

Johnny Hallyday, who fashioned his glitzy stage aura from Elvis Presley and drew musical inspiration from Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly, is dead at 74.