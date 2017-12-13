Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

2017 Breakthrough: Beanie Feldstein of ‘Lady Bird’

December 13, 2017 3:14 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Beanie Feldstein was a Broadway buff since she was a kid. She was obsessed with musicals, hung with the “theater crowd” in high school and spent years watching shows on the Great White Way. So when she was cast opposite Bette Midler in the revival of “Hello, Dolly,” she had already hit a career milestone.

“It’s like if my 7- or 9-, 10-, 14-year-old self knew that this was happening she would be hysterically crying,” Feldstein said. “It just has always been my dream, and then to be there with Bette Midler, and David Hyde Pierce and Gavin Creel and Kate Baldwin who are all huge theater legends — if you are in that world, it’s just like, everything I could have asked for.”

The universe gave Feldstein even more in 2017. Besides starring on Broadway, the 24-year-old is also getting raves for her role in “Lady Bird,” one of the most acclaimed movies of the year and a likely Oscar nominee. Feldstein plays Julie, the best friend of the title character, Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson, played by Saoirse Ronan.

It’s been an enchanted year indeed for Feldstein, but there was a time when singing and acting — her lifelong dream — was in jeopardy.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

“When I was 9 and 10, I couldn’t speak, and I completely had to relearn to sing and talk,” said Feldstein, who said she struggled with vocal issues while growing up. “So, that was the moment when I was like, will I be able to do this?”

She eventually regained her voice and fresh out of college, landed her first movie role. Following in the footsteps of her older brother, actor Jonah Hill, she started her film career in comedy with “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.”

Soon after, she got the part in “Lady Bird” and her performance has gotten attention from critics and fans.

In another gift from 2017, Ronan and Feldstein not only hit it off, but became BFFs off-screen.

“But it felt really, really special to feel, leaving the experience of the movie of like not only does this feel huge to me career-wise and to get this experience, but leaving with Saoirse added to that family,” Feldstein said. “It was just like, you couldn’t ask for more than that, you know?”

___

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Follow Brooke Lefferts on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/carpoolcandy

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

1918: Wilson makes first presidential visit to Europe

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4921 0.0036 5.76%
L 2020 26.7720 0.0079 9.23%
L 2030 30.5349 0.0140 13.61%
L 2040 33.2261 0.0169 15.71%
L 2050 19.2328 0.0106 17.63%
G Fund 15.5214 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0682 -0.0085 3.33%
C Fund 37.4464 0.0591 20.49%
S Fund 47.8254 -0.1048 17.67%
I Fund 30.3180 0.0234 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.