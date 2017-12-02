Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

2nd man convicted in West Virginia murder of coal executive

December 8, 2017 11:34 am
 
1 min read
Share       

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) — A second man has been convicted of murder in the shooting of a coal executive in West Virginia last year.

The Williamson Daily News reports that 20-year-old Brandon Lee Fitzpatrick, of Louisa, Kentucky, pleaded guilty Thursday in the killing of Bennett K. Hatfield.

Fitzpatrick admitted he was with 22-year-old Anthony Raheem Arriaga, of Delphos, Ohio, when Arriaga killed Hatfield in a scheme to steal his GMC Yukon Denali and sell its parts. Arriaga was convicted in October of murder, robbery and conspiracy. His sentencing is scheduled Tuesday.

Hatfield, 59, was shot while visiting his wife’s gravesite in May, a year after he resigned as CEO and president of Patriot Coal, which filed for bankruptcy citing low coal prices and falling demand. At the time he was operating his own mining consulting business, Coal Strategies LLC.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The jury convicted Fitzpatrick of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. He was acquitted of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree robbery. Defense attorney Susan Van Zant pressed for a mistrial, questioning how Fitzpatrick could be found guilty of murder, but not the underlying conspiracy that led to it.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors researched case law and worked out a deal: In exchange for his plea to felony murder, prosecutors would recommend the possibility of parole.

Mingo County Prosecutor Duke Jewell said he agreed, with the consent of Hatfield’s family, provided Fitzpatrick admit what happened.

Answering questions from Judge Miki Thompson, Fitzpatrick said he was with Arriaga and knew he had a gun when they pulled behind Hatfield’s SUV at the cemetery and Arriaga shot Hatfield in the back.

___

Information from: Williamson Daily News, http://www.williamsondailynews.com/

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol lights Christmas tree

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4537 0.0118 5.76%
L 2020 26.6824 0.0310 9.23%
L 2030 30.3699 0.0618 13.61%
L 2040 33.0179 0.0807 15.71%
L 2050 19.0977 0.0544 17.63%
G Fund 15.5164 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0799 -0.0374 3.33%
C Fund 37.0601 0.1151 20.49%
S Fund 47.7578 0.3784 17.67%
I Fund 30.0362 0.0561 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.