‘A Fantastic Woman’ director celebrates Golden Globe nod

NEW YORK (AP) — Director Sebastian Lelio says he feels that “A Fantastic Woman” has gone beyond the cinematic experience with its social message, to a great extent thanks to the performance of its star Daniela Vega.

The film follows Marina, a transgender woman who, after the passing of her older lover, is mistreated by his family and the police officers investigating his death. Vega herself is transgender.

“A Fantastic Woman” is Chile’s selection for the Academy Awards and on Monday it was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for best foreign film.