The Associated Press
 
Accusations of misconduct followed top gossip editor

December 8, 2017 4:09 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Gossip editor Dylan Howard faced sexual harassment accusations at another employer after leaving National Enquirer publisher American Media Inc. amid similar allegations 15 months earlier.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press showed former employees at gossip site Celebuzz said Howard asked female employees about their sex lives and once threw a sexual aid at another employee.

An April 2013 letter from an internal investigator said Howard violated Celebuzz’s sexual harassment policy. It did not specify what Howard did but described eight allegations against him.

AMI rehired Howard after he left Celebuzz.

Howard says of the allegations, “There is nothing here that has any truth to it.”

The AP previously reported that Howard was the subject of a 2012 investigation while at AMI. He called those allegations “baseless.”

