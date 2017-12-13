Listen Live Sports

Biden consoles daughter of ailing Arizona Sen. John McCain

December 13, 2017 1:47 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden consoled the daughter of ailing Sen. John McCain after she began crying while discussing her father’s cancer on ABC’s “The View.”

McCain, an Arizona Republican, is battling the same aggressive type of brain cancer that killed Biden’s son Beau in 2015.

Biden is promoting a new memoir, but “View” panelist Meghan McCain says she couldn’t get through the book.

She says, “I think about Beau almost every day and I was told that this doesn’t get easier but that you cultivate the tools to work with this and live with this.”

Biden moved from his place on the set to sit next to Meghan McCain. He told her there’s hope, and a medical breakthrough is possible.

Biden says, “And it can happen tomorrow.”

