Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Billy Bush says Trump ‘Access Hollywood’ tape is real

December 3, 2017 11:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Bush says it was indeed Donald Trump’s voice captured on a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape talking about fame enabling him to grope and try to have sex with women.

In an op-ed published Sunday in The New York Times the former “Access Hollywood” and “Today” show personality says, “Of course he said it.”

Bush writes everyone nearby at the time thought they were listening to “a crass standup act.”

The tape emerged during the 2016 presidential campaign and prompted more than a dozen women to come forward to say that Trump had sexually assaulted or harassed them. He denied it.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Bush says he felt the need to write the piece following reports that Trump has privately suggested that the tape is not authentic.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.