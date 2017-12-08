Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Bolshoi to premiere previously canceled Nureyev ballet

December 8, 2017 2:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s history Bolshoi Theater is getting ready to premiere a ballet about dancer Rudolf Nureyev after the original opening was postponed and its director arrested.

The production’s Moscow opening was canceled on short notice in July, raising concerns that the ballet’s frank treatment of Nureyev’s same-sex relationships had offended Russian authorities.

The original director, Kirill Serebrennikov, was arrested in August on charges of embezzling more than $1 million in state funds. His arrest raised concerns about a possible return of Soviet-style arts repression.

Serebrennikov’s productions have offended social conservatives in the past.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Bolshoi director Vladimir Urin says the show opening Saturday is unchanged from the one that was canceled.

Nureyev rose to fame with the Kirov Ballet before he defected to the United States in 1961. He died in 1993.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol lights Christmas tree

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4537 0.0118 5.76%
L 2020 26.6824 0.0310 9.23%
L 2030 30.3699 0.0618 13.61%
L 2040 33.0179 0.0807 15.71%
L 2050 19.0977 0.0544 17.63%
G Fund 15.5164 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0799 -0.0374 3.33%
C Fund 37.0601 0.1151 20.49%
S Fund 47.7578 0.3784 17.67%
I Fund 30.0362 0.0561 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.